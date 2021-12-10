Ajay Sharma: An actor's life is full of struggles

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Ajay Sharma, who currently essays the role of Ratan Singh in the television show 'Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal', feels an actor needs to struggle throughout.



He says: "Acting is not a secure career as an actor's life is full of struggles and uncertainty. And I personally don't just depend financially on acting. I also engage myself in a business which I head in my hometown Jaipur."



Ajay adds that he is very particular about the roles he essays.



"I enjoy taking up roles which are very strong, challenging and also have a significant contribution in a story. I'm actually open to both grey and positive characters. I have essayed every genre, be it completely negative or grey, positive or a comic."



Ajay is known for featuring in shows like 'Ek Shringaar Swabhiman' and 'Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan'.



--IANS

