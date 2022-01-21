Ajay, Pratik and Tigmanshu jam over 'The Great Indian Murder' title

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming murder mystery show 'The Great Indian Murder', released a special video on Friday which shows how they came up with the title of the series, based on Vikas Swarup's novel 'Six Suspects'.



The show's co-producer Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share the video.



He wrote: "Trailer dekh liya ab dekho #TheGreatIndianMurder ke title ki mystery. Turning the clock back to unveil how the show name came to be."



The video shows the director Tigmanshu Dhulia, producer Ajay Devgn and one of the show leads, Pratik Gandhi jamming over the title of the show.



Pratik first throws the suggestion of naming the show after the book but Ajay disagrees on the grounds of it being too obvious. Tigmanshu then suggests that the title should be of three words as they click with the audience.



Finally, when the three settle on 'The Great Indian Murder' the video cuts to the end slate.



'The Great Indian Murder' has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and stars a powerful line up of actors like Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, Sharib Hashmi and Amey Wagh.



The show will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.



--IANS

dc/sks/bg