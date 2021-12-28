AITC leaders O'Brien, Faleiro test Covid positive

Panaji, Dec 28 (IANS) Senior All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leaders namely party MP Derek O'Brien and national vice president Luizinho Faleiro have tested positive for Covid-19.



In a message on social media on Tuesday, O'Brien who has been campaigning for the AITC for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly polls in Goa said: "Have tested positive for #Covid Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.)."



Faleiro, a former Chief Minister, also confirmed his Covid status on Twitter.



"I have tested positive for #Covid19 and am isolating myself as per doctor's advice. Request all those who came in contact with me the past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Stay safe," Faleiro said.



The Covid positivity rate in the coastal state has tripled over the last one week.



