Aishwarya posts fourth consecutive win at INRC

Chikmagalur (Karnataka), Nov 22 (IANS) Rider Aishwarya Pissay was at her dominant best yet again, winning the Ladies Class in the fourth round of the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2021 for two-wheelers, here.



The TVS Racing factory rider Aishwarya throttled through with a solid performance in the super special spectator stage on Saturday. The Motor Sports Club of Chikmagalur (MSCC) organises this stage regularly at the INRC to attract crowds.



Well-versed with the terrain, Aishwarya controlled the pace and consistently made time. She won the rally and clocked a total stage time of 1hr 05min 12.915sec on Sunday. The defending champion from Bengaluru continued her strong form finishing well-ahead of competitors in her class and registering another top-15 finish overall.



Excited after the win, Aishwarya "aid, "It may not be a high-speed rally, like the other rounds, but the beautiful coffee e'tates' terrain is technically challenging with plenty of tricky corners. It was fun taming my motorcycle through these demanding stages. My team at TVS Racing has done a commendable job in preparing Apache RTR 200 rally-built bike for this terrain, and I am looking to retain my dominance in the upcoming r"unds."



The champion rider claimed a solid win at Hampi and went on to take another facile victory in Round 2 at Bengaluru, where she conquered the slushy terrain and now leads the table in the woman's category with her fourth consecutive win.



The final two rounds will be held on December 11 and December 19 in Coimbatore and Nashik, respectively, and the topper will be declared the National champion. With one hand on the trophy, the seven-time National champion supported by IIFL, Scott, Puma India, and GoPro is eyeing bigger cross-country desert rallies after the National championship.



