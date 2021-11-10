Airtel, Oracle ink Cloud & data centre deals to boost digital economy

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) As data consumption explodes in India amid rapid Internet and smartphone penetration, Cloud major Oracle and Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced new Cloud and data centre deals to help boost the digital economy and empower more than 1 million enterprise customers.



To support the increasing demand for cloud services in India, Oracle will expand its India (Mumbai) region capacity with Nxtra by Airtel -- the data centre subsidiary of Airtel, the company said in a statement.



The expanded Oracle Cloud Mumbai Region will be available in 2022.



Nxtra by Airtel operates India's largest data centre network of 10 hyper data centres and 120 edge data centres and plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to expand capacity by 3X to over 400 MW.



"With its 5G ready network and large investments in digital infrastructure including data centers, Airtel is well positioned to tap the emerging growth opportunities in the enterprise segment as businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.



As part of the collaboration, Airtel Business and Oracle will also jointly market Oracle Cloud solutions to enterprise customers in the private and public sectors.



Oracle and Airtel will also set up a Cloud Centre of Excellence in Gurgaon with a dedicated team of specialists from both organisations.



"The demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is on the rise. We've witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year with more and more organisations, of all sizes ranging from top banks and telcos to governments and unicorns, in Asia, turning to OCI to run their mission-critical workloads," said Garrett Ilg, President, Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific.



"We want to help customers build true business continuity and disaster protection, while helping them address their in-country data residence requirements," Ilg added.



