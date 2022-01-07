Airtel not to issue equity in lieu of spectrum charges, AGR

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday said that it will not avail the option of converting interest on deferred spectrum as well as AGR dues into equity.



According to a regulatory filing, the company has informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding its decision.



"We wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity," the telecom major said in a filing.



The DoT had given a 90-day window to the telecom operators to decide if they want to opt for converting the interest amount pertaining to the moratorium period into equity.



--IANS

