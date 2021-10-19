'Airtel IQ Video' to allow businesses to build video-streaming products

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched its video platform as a service (CPaaS), Airtel IQ Video, that allow businesses to build video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology.



Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that brings convenience along with cost benefits.



"Airtel IQ Video brings an easy-to-use platform that can enable anyone to quickly build and scale their business in video streaming," Bharti Airtel Chief Product Officer Adarsh Nair said in a statement.



"This will encourage enterprises to focus on content while Airtel IQ Video anchors the end-to-end technology ensuring a great viewing experience for customers. With Airtel IQ Video, we expect to see more content startups and traditional content companies coming online and directly engaging with consumers digitally," he added.



It encompasses a variety of features ranging from app development, content hosting, curation and lifecycle management to search and discovery, analytics and monetisation models (advertising, subscriptions, transactions).



During the beta phase, Airtel IQ Video has also been deployed by Eros Now and CG Telecom of Nepal. Airtel is expecting to onboard more than 50 brands on the platform in coming year as interest from market has been high.



Airtel IQ, a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform, enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication.



It eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels, the company said.



With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as Voice, SMS, IVR, Video in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform.



--IANS

vc/vd