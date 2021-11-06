Air quality in Delhi-NCR a notch better

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) More than 36 hours after Diwali celebrations, the pollution level in the National Capital Region continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Saturday, but with the AQI level coming down to less than 500 and strong winds during the day are likely to help dissipate the pollution further.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was shallow to moderate fog in the morning while during the day, while the sky will remain partly cloudy during the day.



The IMD said that strong winds at a speed of 25 to 30 km per hour will also prevail during the day.



At 8 a.m., the AQI at Noida Sector 125 was 440; Noida Sector 1 412; Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad 468; Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium 416; US Embassy at Chanakyapuri 406, according to data from the AQICN of World Quality Index project, a non-profit.



Meanwhile, the the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 468, Ashok Vihar 470, Chandani Chowk 473, Dwarka 454, Mandir Marg 453, IGI Airport 426, Lodhi Road 433 and North Campus 463, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.



The IMD said that the maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 14 degrees Celsius.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.



--IANS

msk/ksk/

