Air NZ to impose vax mandate or test requirement for domestic flights

Wellington, Nov 9 (IANS) Air New Zealand on Tuesday announced that will ask passengers in domestic flights to provide a proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test before checking in.



The flag carrier's Chief Executive Greg Foran said the change, slated to be implemented from December, is about reducing the spread of Covid-19, ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer as New Zealanders reconnect with friends when lockdown restrictions are supposed to be eased before Christmas, reports Xinhua news agency.



"Delta (variant) has really upped the stakes. What once kept us safe is no longer enough and we need an extra layer of protection. That's why we're taking a step further to keep our customers safe, while allowing all Kiwis to fly," Foran said.



The airline is aiming to have the change in place by December 14 for an initial period until March 31, 2022.



It will apply to all passengers aged 12 or older travelling on an Air New Zealand aircraft within the country.



All vaccines and tests approved by the New Zealand government will be accepted.



Passengers are advised to use mobile app of Air New Zealand to connect their vaccination status in the government's My Vaccine Pass with booking details, which will allow check-in go forward smoothly.



Those not fully vaccinated will need to provide evidence of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours before departure.



Nationwide, 78 percent eligible people are fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health, as 90 per cent is a goal for Kiwis to get back to a new normal life.



