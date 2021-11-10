Air India flight makes emergency landing in Silchar

Silchar (Assam), Nov 10 (IANS) A Kolkata-bound Air India flight with 144 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing soon after its take-off from Assam's Silchar airport on Wednesday, officials said.



Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that the flight from Kolkata landed at Silchar Airport at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, took off on its return flight after 51 minutes.



"Immediately after taking off, the pilot of the flight detected a technical snag and returned to Silchar Airport and safely landed," an AAI official said.



An AAI statement said that the airlines had been instructed to ensure smooth cancellation and rescheduling of tickets and to provide all necessary support to passengers.



