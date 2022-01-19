Air India curtails US operations due to 5G roll-out

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) National carrier Air India will not be able to operate a number of US-bound flights on Wednesday, the airline said.



Accordingly, the airline informed passengers via it's official Twitter handle that it will not be able to operate the Delhi-JFK-Delhi and Mumbai-EWR-Mumbai flights amongst other on Wednesday.



The deployment of 5G communications in the US has been cited as the cause for flight cancellations.



However, in another tweet the airline said that it will operate the flight to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 on Wednesday.



As per industry insiders, the 5G network deployment might cause certain crucial flight instruments to malfunction.



"#FlyAI: Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from 19th January 2022," the airline tweeted.



