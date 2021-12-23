Air France-KLM and IndiGo to start codeshare agreement

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Air France-KLM and IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of an extensive codeshare agreement.



A codeshare agreement allows airlines to sell seats on each others' flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.



With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations.



"From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve 4 destinations in India -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru," a joint statement said.



"On departure from the Indian provinces, Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas."



The statement added that the agreement is subject to government approval after which it will start from February.



IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft and operates more than 1,500 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.



