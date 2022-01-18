Aindrita Ray shoots for upcoming paranormal thriller 'Cold' with Vikram Bhatt

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Aindrita Ray, who mainly works in Kannada films, is shooting for her next film 'Cold' with director Vikram Bhatt. Akshay Oberoi will be seen alongside Aindrita in this paranormal thriller.



Aindrita says she has a great learning experience from Vikram Bhatt.



She says: "Learning from Vikram sir was the biggest takeaway for me. I have grown watching his films and I am a huge fan. We shot this film in a theatre mode where everything was staged like we do in the theatre. It's high drama and high performance and I was stoked by the genre since a paranormal flick is absolutely new for me."



The actress who was also seen in the web series 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' calls 'Cold' a spinechilling paranormal project and one that would be remembered for long.



"Vikram sir is a master and this is a home run for him. It has been very challenging to shoot this since a subject like this needs a lot of teamwork and especially during the Covid times and I can't wait for the audience to watch this movie and enjoy it," she adds.



Written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, 'Cold' is scheduled for release in 2023.



