AIMPLB increases women representation

Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS) In a significant move, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), during its recent two-day general body meeting in Kanpur, has allotted membership to 30 Muslim women from various social fields and appointed three women as executive committee members.



This is seen as an attempt to empower the Muslim women in India's top Islamic organisation run by senior clerics.



The newly appointed women members do not hold any religious title or madrasa degree, but are endowed with the experience of serving society as per Sharia laws.



AIMPLB executive committee member, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said, "Hyderabad doctor Asma Zahra, who runs a charitable hospital, Lucknow-based Dr Nighat Parveen, an educationist who runs schools and madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and a social worker from Delhi, Atiya Parveen, have been appointed executive committee members."



He said that the names of Muslim women were recommended from across the country and the Board nominated those who are qualified and practising Muslims working in social fields.



The AIMPLB is also running a women's helpline to assist Muslim women in dealing with social or family problems and has constituted special panels to generate awareness among masses against triple talaq, dowry, extravagance in weddings and other social evils.



The Board was constituted in 1973 to formulate strategies for protection and continued applicability of Muslim Personal Law.





