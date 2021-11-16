AIMIM to make a foray in Rajasthan soon: Owaisi

Jaipur, Nov 16 (IANS) The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will soon make a foray into Rajasthan by December, said its chief Asaduddin Owaisi.



Owaisi was in Jaipur on Monday. "Here, we will launch the party. There is a lot of scope for Third Front in Rajasthan as people here are upset with both the BJP and Congress. It will be our endeavour to give a political voice and platform to the minority here. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are to be held in 2023," he said



"We will first start the party's activities here, then the organisation will be strengthened and then we shall talk of alliance.



"I went to BTP leader Chhotubhai Vasava and had a conversation with him. Along with the minority, there will be talks with other castes including Dalits, STs, etc."



He said that the Muslims are the biggest minority and their political empowerment is very important. "This will increase confidence in parliamentary democracy and build a strong nation."



Speaking on Jinnah, he said, "Our elders rejected him (Jinnah). His message was rejected. We talk about the empowerment of India."



