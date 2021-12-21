Aim to double farmers' income by 2022: Govt tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that it aims to double the income of farmers by 2022 for which various measures are being taken.



Responding to a question during Question Hour, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said that to achieve the objective, the government has constituted an expert committee which suggests measures to farmers by which their income will double by 2022.



"The committee gives suggestions for suitable crops with low investment, adequate support to their farm produces and how they can get sufficient loans for cultivation. It also suggests ways to market the produce and use of eNam. The Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Kisan Fasal Bima Yojna and increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) are such programmes by which incomes of the farmers are being increased," Chaudhary said.



He also said that the government has been promoting the "traditional farming" with bio- fertiliser and organic farming and under this programme, over four lakh of hectors have been identified and a fund of Rs 29 crore have been invested to promote the traditional farming wherein the farmers gets everything within the land like bio fertilisers, seeds and others. The government is also promoting organic farming and spice cultivation to raise the peasants' income.



Replying to a question from the middlemen in the agriculture mandis, the Minister also said that since the recent laws on marketing have been withdrawn, the farmers can get better prices for their crops through the eNam app. The Ministry has been working on other possible ways to increase their income.



Chaudhary also informed the House that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is being given to small and marginal farmers only and it does not include the landless farmers.



To a question on data of 5,000 farmers of Sri Ganganagar not being uploaded by the banks for crop insurance, he said the farmers pay premiums to the banks and if it has been done by the bank by mistake, then the banks concerned will have to pay the compensation with 12 per cent interest to the farmers.



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while responding to a question regarding the data of the farmers going to the corporates and no data protection law as of now, said that data of over five crore farmers would be uploaded on the 'farmers Digital Mission' by December end. He also said that the data of the farmers are secured and would not be given to Corporates.



--IANS

