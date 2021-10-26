AIIMS joins hands with IIT Delhi to tackle air pollution

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has joined hands with IIT Delhi to address the research gaps in air pollution and to examine its solution and impact on health in India.



In collaboration with IIT, AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday started platform CAPHER, a network of researchers from medical and non medical areas to address the gap in the research and will suggest and examine solutions to address air pollution in India.



Launching the initiative, Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director, underlined the need for a multidisciplinary approach to mitigate the impact of air pollution on human health.



Dr Harshal R. Salve, Additional Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS and Co-ordinator for CAPHER, said: "CAPHER India will bring together researchers from exposure assessment and health side so that research gaps and policy level science driven solutions for addressing air pollution can be brought out in India. This is a unique multidisciplinary sustainable collaboration between AIIMS and IIT Delhi."



Dr Sagnik Dey, Associate Professor at IIT-Delhi, has also been made the co-ordinator for CAPHER India. Through the active engagement with the workshop participants, CAPHER-India hopes to develop a strategy to advance the state of science regarding air pollution and health effects, said a press statement.



The aim of the of CAPHER India is to build a dedicated network focused on air pollution and health effects research in India and to bring together teams of Indian researchers from various scientific disciplines, it added.



--IANS

avr/skp/