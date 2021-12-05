AIIMS in Himachal's Bilaspur to be operational in six months: Nadda

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Dec 5 (IANS) The AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur would be made fully functional within six months, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday.



Addressing the felicitation ceremony of Covid-19 vaccination workers on the occasion of achieving cent per cent vaccination of targeted eligible population of the state in his hometown, Nadda said the setting up of AIIMS outside Delhi was a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The first AIIMS was established in Delhi in 1960. Twenty-two AIIMS have been coming up in the country and all this was made possible by the Prime Minister, he said.



Nadda said the foundation stone of this institution was laid three years back by the Prime Minister and this would have been completed a year ago had its construction not hampered by the pandemic.



The former Union Health Minister said the state got a Rs 500 crore Satellite Centre of the PGI Chandigarh in Una town.



He said even the most advanced nations like the US have failed to tackle this pandemic, whereas a nation with 130 crore population led by Prime Minister Modi has succeeded to check the pandemic by launching the biggest vaccination campaign of the world.



Nadda said 127 crore vaccination doses have been administered in the country and vaccine is being supplied to 50 countries. He also congratulated the state government, doctors, healthcare workers and the frontline workers for achieving this unique feat as it was due to their dedication and commitment that the state has emerged as a pioneer in vaccination.



Complementing the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state, Nadda said the state has emerged as a frontrunner in education, health, and social services sectors.



He said this was possible due to the leadership of Thakur, who has been working with dedication to ensure that the state emerged as a role model for other states.



He also gave credit of development to the successive BJP governments in the state. He said Kol Dam, Atal Tunnel and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) was also gift of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as it was his vision and dream which were fulfilled by Prime Minister Modi.



Earlier, Nadda along Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister Thakur and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur dedicated the OPD block at AIIMS Kothipura in Bilaspur.



Rekha of Kullu district became first OPD patient of the hospital.



Mandaviya said AIIMS was indeed a biggest gift of the Union government to the state. He said more than 123 crore vaccine doses are being prepared in the country and even now being exported.



He said all this was possible due to the faith reposed by the Prime Minister in its scientists, doctors and entrepreneurs. He said Himachal Pradesh has shown a way to other states of the country by achieving this unique distinction of cent percent vaccination.



While addressing the function, the Chief Minister said this was an historic occasion as a big milestone has been set in the field of providing best health services to the people with the start of the OPD facility in AIIMS Bilaspur and Himachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent target of second dose of Covid vaccination.



He said now the people of the state would get the facility of superspecialty treatment at AIIMS in Bilaspur.



Thakur said the state was fully prepared for tackling any possible third wave of coronavirus, for which the capacity of beds in hospitals has been increased from 3,804 to 8,765 and it would be further increased to 11,000.



Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who also belongs to the state, congratulated the Chief Minister and the people for achieving a unique target of cent percent second dose vaccination of target population of over 53.77 lakh.



He said due to the timely and appropriate decisions by the Prime Minister, the country successfully handled the pandemic. He said India today emerged as a role model for other countries of the world during the testing times of the pandemic.



