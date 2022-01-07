AIIMS defers routine admissions, non-essential surgeries, curbs OPD

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, has stopped all routine in-patient admissions and non-essential surgeries in view of rising Covid cases.



However, the OPD services will continue and all centres will continue to function with restricted registrations limited to only prior appointment patients.



"OPD services in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres will continue to function with restricted registrations limited to only prior appointment patients (New and follow up).All speciality clinics to be stopped for the time being and speciality clinic follow up patients will be registered within follow-up appointment slots only," said AIIMS in a circular issued on Friday.



The circular reads further that all routine in-patient admissions and all routine procedures or non-essential surgeries will be temporarily stopped till further orders. The AIIMS administration has asked all head of clinical departments, units and MRO and centers to take action in this regard.



Seeing the surge in Covid cases, the AIIMS has shifted the Trauma Centre to RAK buildings at the main AIIMS with effect from January 7.



It has been decided keeping in view graded action plan commensurating with continuing increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation. The revised action points about OPD services, in-patient admissions and routine procedures, non essential surgeries will be implemented with immediate effect, said the AIIMS administration.



Meanwhile, India on Friday registered single-day rise of 1, 17,100 new Covid cases, a significant rise from day before's 90,928 cases in a span of 24 hours. With the addition of 302 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,83,178. India's active caseload has jumped to 3,71,363 which constitute 1.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



