AIFF suspends FC Goa player Jorge Ortiz for two matches

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) FC Goa player Jorge Ortiz has been handed a two-match suspension and fined Rs. 50,000 by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Monday.



Ortiz was found guilty of a serious violation after being charged with 'violent conduct' in FC Goa's Indian Super League (ISL) game against Bengaluru FC on Saturday (December 11).



The player, in his written reply to the Committee, apologised and stated "there was no harm intended" towards Bengaluru FC player Suresh Singh Wangjam.



Ortiz has already served an automatic one-match suspension as a result of his red-card offence. The Spaniard will sit out of FC Goa's match against Odisha FC on Friday (December 24). He will be eligible for selection next against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29.



ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez has also been fined Rs 40,000. Charged with a similar offence and called upon for a hearing, Martinez has been given a 'stern warning' for his actions. No additional match suspensions were imposed by the Committee.



--IANS



