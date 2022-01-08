AIFF condoles demise of former FIFA referee MG Suvarna

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday condoled the demise of former FIFA referee Madhav Gangaya Suvarna. Suvarna also acted as the former Secretary of AIFF Referees Board and the Secretary of Gujarat FA.



"It is really sad to hear that Mr. Suvarna is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," said AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message.



AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das, in his condolence message, said: "Mr. Suvarna was a great lover of football and his dedication for football was unparalleled. He was a very competent referee, a passionate instructor, and a football administrator. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."



Madhav had also served as an AFC Referee Assessor, and a Match Commissioner, being appointed for many International matches including assignments in AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League, AFC U16 Qualifiers amongst others.



--IANS



