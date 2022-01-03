AICF postpones many chess events due to COVID-19

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Monday postponed many national level championships including national junior, sub-junior, and national school championships due to rising COVID-19 cases.



"Considering the new wave of the pandemic with another variant and the restrictions imposed by various states and agencies, AICF decided to postpone national championships scheduled for January 2022 (National Junior, National School & National Sub-Junior)," AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said in the release.



"We greatly regret the decision taken due to a force majeure situation considering the health and difficulty of all stakeholders," the release added.



The national junior championship (Under-20) was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from January 9 while the other events were slated for later in the month. The new dates for the events will be announced later, AICF said in a press release.



