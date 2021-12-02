AIADMK to elect Coordinator, Joint Coordinator on Dec 7

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) A day after restoring the right to elect the party's top most leaders to its primary cadre, the AIADMK party on Thursday announced the election schedule.



The party has fixed December 7 as the poll date to elect the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator.



The party will announce the result on December 8.



According to AIADMK's by-laws, organisational elections have to be held once in five years.



Currently the party Coordinator and Joint Coordinator positions are held by former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami respectively.



The party said filing of the nominations will start on December 3 and conclude on December 4.



The scrutiny of the nominations will be on December 5 and the last date for withdrawal is December 6.



The AIADMK also announced the organisational elections in two phases for various posts starting from December 13 to December 23.



