AIADMK pays tributes to Jayalalithaa on 5th death anniversary

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) AIADMK leaders led by former Chief Ministers, O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami, paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J. Jayalalithaa at her memorial in Marina on her fifth death anniversary.



Senior party leaders, including former ministers, MPs and MLAs, were present on the occasion on Sunday.



AIADMK leaders and cadres took pledge to protect the party from "enemies" and said the latter will not be allowed to win again.



The AIADMK leaders made a scathing attack against the DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and said the ruling DMK government failed to implement poll promises, including abolishing the NEET, waiving of educational loans and not disbursing Rs 1,000 promised to the bank accounts of women.



The AIADMK cadres in the pledge said that while they were in power, rains and floods were properly managed and there were no woes to the people of the state during the rains. They said, adding that the AIADMK government while in power stood with people of the state during cyclones and did not allow water to stagnate.



"The DMK government is not able to manage the rains and floods and water is in every street and there is no end to the water gushing into houses during rains. Tears from the eyes of Tamil people are not ending and the AIADMK is pledged to oust this 'anti-people' government at any cost," the AIADMK cadres added.



