AIADMK organises protest march across state against govt's 'failures'

Chennai, Dec 17 (IANS) The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, which is battered and bruised after consecutive electoral defeats since the 2019 general elections, is trying to put its act together by holding protest marches at all district headquarters against the DMK rule in the state.



Inaugurating the protest march at Theni on Friday, AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, said that the people of the state are disillusioned with the failures of the Stalin government and the unfulfilled promises of the DMK.



OPS, as Panneerselvam is popularly known, said that the DMK has failed to keep its promises, and pointed out that the Rs 1,000 per month to homemakers is a promise that is yet to be met. He also said that murders and police torture are commonplace in Tamil Nadu.



The former Chief Minister said that the people of the state are fed up with the DMK government and Stalin has made a mockery of himself in the issue of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). OPS said that the DMK and Stalin had campaigned extensively against NEET and promised people that if the DMK came to power, NEET would be abolished, but nothing has happened on the ground.



At Salem, former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator, E.K. Palaniswami, launched the protest march. Palaniswami, who is also the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, said that the people of the state are suffering from the failure of the DMK government.



He said that the recent rains were a clear indicator of the failure of the state government, adding that the AIADMK will not sit idle against the misrule of the government and warned the DMK government of heavy agitations in the days to come.



AIADMK organising secretary and former minister, D. Jayakumar, former minister CVe Shanmugham, and other senior leaders also inaugurated protest marches at various places in the state.



--IANS

aal/arm