AIADMK leaders, TN Minister pay homage to MGR on his 105th birth anniversary

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Senior AIADMK leaders K. Palaniswamy and O. Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to party founder and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M.G. Ramachandran on his 105th birth anniversary on Monday.



The two former Chief Ministers, along with a host of AIADMK supporters and leaders paid floral tributes at the party headquarters.



AIADMK leaders also paid tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader late J. Jayalalithaa also at the party headquarters.



State Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid floral tributes to late Chief Minister at the Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, Guindy on Monday.



--IANS

