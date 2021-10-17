AIADMK leader Jayakumar hits out at Sasikala for using party flag

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D. Jayakumar on Sunday lashed out at the party's former interim General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala, saying that she does not have any moral or legal right to use the party flag or term herself a leader.



He was referring to Sasikala using the party flag in her car and being addressed as General Secretary while inaugurating a separate function to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the party at the residence of party founder and former Chief Minister, late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR).



During the function at MGR's residence, a plaque was seen in which Sasikala was mentioned as the General Secretary of AIADMK.



Jayakumar said that Sasikala's use of the party flag in her car and being referred as the General Secretary of the party amounted to "violation of the Election Commission's rules and contempt of court". He also noted that the late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa was the "permanent General Secretary" of the party.



He also took exception to Sasikala being referred to as "Thyagathai (mother of sacrifice) and said that she is not accepted by the AIADMK cadres.



Meanwhile, the official faction of the AIADMK organized the golden jubilee celebrations at the party headquarters, led by former Chief Ministers and party leaders O. Paneerselvam and K. Palaniswami.



The two leaders jointly hosted the party flag at the headquarters in Royapettah. Senior leaders of the party paid floral homages at the memorials of former Chief Ministers and party leaders, C.N.Annadurai, M.G.Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa on the Marina.



