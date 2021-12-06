AIADMK demands CBI probe into suicide death of ex-TNPCB chairman

Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) AIADMK joint convener and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami has demanded a CBI probe into the suicide death of state Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman, A.V. Venkitachalam.



The former bureaucrat, who was a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, was found dead in his bedroom on the evening of October 7, 2021.



Palaniswami alleged that the former IFS officer died under mysterious circumstances after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had interrogated him. He said that Venkatachalam was again called for questioning by the DVAC and he was found dead.



The former Chief Minister in a statement said that whenever DMK comes to power, it has targeted those who had stood steadfast with the previous government and several officers have died under mysterious circumstances.



He said that there are several unanswered questions in the deaths of former Chief Secretary Royappa, former DG of Police, P. Durai and others.



The AIADMK leader also said that Sadiq Batcha who was a close friend of former telecom minister, A. Raja had also died under mysterious conditions.



EPS in the statement said, "People are doubting that the death of Venkatachalam is also under mysterious circumstances and hence a CBI probe is very important."



Palaniswami said that Venkatachalam was under tremendous pressure to depose before the DVAC in line with the cases foisted against the previous AIADMK government. He said that Venkatachalam was asked to resign from his post of TNPCB chairman.



The AIADMK leader said that DVAC has been turned into a whipping boy of the DMK government and is acting at the whims and fancies of the Stalin government.



The senior leader said that the police was functioning independently during the AIADMK regime, but after the DMK government assumed office, it has been trying to cover up the government's ill deeds.



--IANS

aal/skp/