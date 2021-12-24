AIADMK, AMMK observe MGR's 34th death anniversary

Chennai, Dec 24 (IANS) The opposition AIADMK and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) of TTV Dhinakaran, paid floral tributes on Friday to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and matinee idol, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) on his 34th death anniversary in separate functions.



AIADMK leaders and former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the observance of the death anniversary of the late Chief Minister at his mausoleum at the Marina beach. Both the leaders also paid floral tributes to the late Chief Minister at their residences.



The leaders called upon the party cadres to work unitedly for the party and to work against the anti-people policies carried out by the Stalin-led DMK government that was in power in the state.



Former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam in a statement referred to the rising prices of vegetables and essential commodities including groceries as a major failure of the DMK government.



He said that the rising prices of vegetables were not benefitting the farmers but instead, middlemen and intermediaries were taking the advantage of the rise in prices.



Panneerselvam also called upon the AIADMK cadres to stand united for the ensuing Urban local body polls slated in a couple of months' time. He also said that the AIADMK as a party has all the resources to fight for the people of the state and to expose the major flaws being carried out by the DMK government.



Meanwhile, AMMK leader and nephew of V.K. Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran paid floral tributes to the late Chief Minister and founder of AIADMK, M.G. Ramachandran at the AMMK headquarters in Royapettah during the 34th death anniversary of the late leader.



