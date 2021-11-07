'Ahimsa Gram': Standing strong to realise Gandhi's dreams

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) A residential and training complex 'Ahimsa Gram' situated on the Rajasthan-MP border is helping in empowering the poor with skills, jobs and education, thereby helping them join the mainstream of the society.







The 'Ahimsa Gram' team has been working hard to realise the dream of father of nation Mahatma Gandhi by empowering people living below poverty line with jobs, education and houses to ensure they contribute to the nation's economy by becoming self-dependent in their domains.



Thousands of poor, who were living in pathetic conditions, have been brought here ever since the formation of this 'village' in 2005 which has changed their fortunes.



They are now earning decently after being trained here. Their children are also graduates and post graduates and many have good jobs. The women are also contributing to the family expenses by joining self-help group training programmes. All this reflects a story of transformation that has been interesting and amazing.



The village has around 100 residential houses available for the poorest of the society and the houses are decent enough with best amenities. Women here can be seen dressed up in Rajasthani attire as they attend their training sessions.



"We have been shortlisting people after a comprehensive survey and the poorest of the people are brought here to make them stand on their own. The husband and wives are trained in certain professions where they can do their best. The responsibility of the education of their kids also lies with us. We have a school with state of the art amenities where these kids are studying," says Rajesh Solanki from Chaitanya Kashyap Foundation, the organisation working with a dedicated cause to eradicate poverty.



The lifestyle of those staying here can be related to any modern family residing in modern complexes. A yoga teacher visits this complex daily where he trains residents in Yoga. The people living here ensure that their complex becomes sparingly clean. The residents also get their training for various vocations by self-help groups as children of the beneficiaries go to school.



Training programmes for women include sewing, embroidery, mehandi, papad-making, dona-pattal, incense sticks making, etc. "When we are satisfied with their ability to get employment, we allow them to leave," said Solanki.



Even the men are being taught the skills of employment in the 'Ahimsa Village' and are sent to trade in the nearby markets, adds Solanki.



Once the family stands on their feet, they leave the complex on their own and mostly buy their own house, have two-wheelers of their own and adopt a decent lifestyle of any middle class family.



The Kashyap Foundation also started a campaign against malnourishment during the Covid period and created a successful model.



Speaking to iANS, Kashyap Foundation chairman Chaitanya Kashyap says, "Ahimsa Gram follows many goals of SDG as set by the UN which are -- no poverty, no hunger, good health and well being, quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, etc."



Kashyap is MLA from Ratlam district in MP who has relinquished the benefits of being an MLA. "I have said no to my salary as MLA and neither shall I take my pension. I have a larger aim to make an empowered nation and hence am working for the same," said Kashyap to IANS.



