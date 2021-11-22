Ahead of Parliament session, Mamata to arrive in Delhi today

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday evening for a four-day visit. She is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi.



The visit comes just ahead of the winter session of Parliament. Banerjee is likely to meet other like-minded party leaders to forge an alliance with the opposition in Parliament as the Centre is on a back foot since the repeal of farm laws.



The relation between the Congress and Trinamool has, however, hit a few hiccups after two Congress leaders, Luizinho Falerio and Sushmita Dev, joined Trinamool. Both the leaders have been sent to the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool. After this, the Congress state leaders and floor leader of the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have sharpened their attack on the Trinamool.



According to official sources, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday around 5 p.m. and will return to Kolkata November 25 evening.



Sources in the Chief Minister's Office indicated that the discussion between Banerjee and PM Modi might revolve around the state's pending financial dues, and the recent extension of the BSF's jurisdiction in the state from 15 km to 50 km from the International Borders.



The Chief Minister is also likely to meet interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The opposition parties are set to corner the government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament on issues of inflation, Chinese incursion, Pegasus spyware and farm laws. The session begins from November 29.



--IANS

miz/dpb