Ahead of 2022 polls, political banner pollution spoiling Goa's beauty: CM

Panaji, Dec 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress for triggering political "banner pollution", which he said was spoiling Goa's beauty.



"One of the key differences Goa is witnessing in this election is the Banner Pollution started by @ArvindKejriwal & @MamataOfficial's political parties. Pasting stickers on Public and Private Property is blatant disregard for authorities as well as Goa's beauty," Sawant tweeted.



"Some of them are already facing complaints for defacement of public property. I have asked the authorities to deal with such menace strictly. I am confident that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections," he also said.



Political activities are heating up in the coastal state ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.



--IANS

maya/shb/