Ahan Shetty: Didn't expect so much love for my first film

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Tadap', found it unbelievable receiving so much love and appreciation for his maiden movie.



Ahan recalled the time he received a call from filmmaker Rakesh Roshan praising his performance.



He said, "In general I was completely overwhelmed, I didn't expect so much love and appreciation for my first film. I remember the day the trailer released, Rakesh Roshan sir was the first person to call and congratulate me, he said I had a bright future ahead and that he was looking forward to seeing my film.



"That phone call was so special coming from someone who is a legend in our industry."



'Tadap' also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.



Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Tadap' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.



Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28.



--IANS

