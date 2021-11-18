Again under house arrest: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that she has been put under house arrest.



Mufti said party leaders Suhail Bukhari and Najmu Saqib 'have been arrested'.



She said 'using innocents as human shields and denying their burial by the families shows that the Government of India had plumbed to new depths of inhumanity'.



"Again under house arrest & PDPs @SAAQQIIB & @Suhail_Bukhari too have been arrested. The pattern of using innocent civilians as human shields & then denying their families the right to a decent burial shows that GOI has plumbed new depths of inhumanity," Mehbooba tweeted.



"Their narrative right from the start was based on lies to escape accountability. They dont want to be held accountable for their actions & thats why they are muzzling voices that speak up against such injustice & atrocities."



The J&K government on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry in the Hyderpora encounter in which police said four persons, including a Pakistani terrorist and his accomplice were killed.



J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet stated that after the report is submitted suitable action will be taken in a time bound manner.



The families of Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul killed during the encounter insist that they had no involvement in militancy and demanded that the bodies of the two be returned to them.



--IANS

zi/dpb