AG grants consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Yati Narsinghanand

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Attorney General K.K. Venugopal on Friday granted consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, over his recent derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court.



The AG, in response to a letter by Mumbai-based activist Shachi Nelli seeking contempt proceeding against Narsinghanand, said: "I have gone through your letter and watched the video of the statements made by Yati Narsinghanand, which have been explained to me. I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinghanand, that 'those who believed in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the army will all die the death of a dog', is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public".



He added that this would certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court. "I accordingly grant consent to initiate proceedings for criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India in terms of section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with rule 3A of the Rules 3 (a) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court of India, 1975", said the AG.



Citing an interview given by Narsinghanand which went viral on Twitter, Nelli, in a letter to the AG, said the comments made by him are trying to undermine the majesty of the institution and the authority vested in the Supreme Court. "It is a vile and clear attempt at interfering in the course of justice by means of abusive rhetoric and baseless attacks on the integrity of the Constitution and the courts, Nelli said in the letter.



Narsinghanand made these statements in response to questions in connection with the court proceedings in the Haridwar hate speech cases.



