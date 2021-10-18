After targeted killings, Congress holds meet on Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) After targeted killings in Kashmir, the Congress on Monday held meeting to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting held at Rahul Gandhi's residence was attended by State In-charge Rajni Patil, State President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra.



After the meeting Mir said, "all the issues including the current situation was discussed during the meeting."



The Congress in a statement said, "Modi government's incompetence and misgovernance has turned J&K into a hotbed of terrorism. The rising violence against civilians is a result of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah's weakness."



Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "It's a matter of grave concern and the government should tell what's is their stand as they had assured that after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism will end."



Terrorists killed another non-local street vendor in Srinagar on Sunday. They shot dead a non-local carpenter in Pulwama district. Earlier on Saturday evening, Terrorists shot dead a non-local street vendor, Arvind Kumar Sah from Bihar near the Eidgah park in Srinagar.



Terrorists had shot and killed a school principal and a teacher inside a government higher secondary school in the same area on October 7. Two days before that incident, a famous pharmacy owner, M.L. Bindroo, a Bihari street vendor and a taxi driver were killed by terrorists in a series of attacks on civilians.



The Congress has slammed the government on the targeted killings and Sonia Gandhi during the CWC meet said, "In recent days, there has been a sudden spurt in killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Minorities clearly have been targeted. This must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We have done so and I do so again this morning. J&K has been a Union Territory for two years. The entire responsibility for bringing the perpetrators of these barbaric crimes to justice is of the Union Government. Restoring social peace and harmony and confidence amongst the people in J&K rests with the Modi government too."



