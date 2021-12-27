After singing a song, Pilot wins hearts by tying 51-metre safa in record 2 mins

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) After singing a Bollywood song, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is winning hearts with another video where he is seen tying a pink safa measuring 51 metre in just two minutes with a smiling face in one go which left his followers stunned and surprised.



While tying this safa (headgear), Pilot stopped twice but finally tied the safa measuring around 51 metre in a record two minutes.



The video is going viral and has been seen many likes and retweets from different social media handles of his fans.



Pilot was in his assembly constituency Tonk on Sunday. During this visit, he held public hearings in five-six villages of the area including Ghas village located on the Sawai Madhopur road, about 40 km from the district headquarters. There the sarpanch presented him with a 51 meter long safa. Pilot started tying this safa on his own.



While a couple of workers kept straightening the safa, Pilot kept tying it on his head. Pilot's speed of tying the safa was just too fast and he finished the job in 2 minutes.



