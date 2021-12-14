After Shah, Nadda to visit Rajasthan in Jan

Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) After the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Rajasthan, BJP president J.P. Nadda will also tour the state next month.



Nadda will unveil new party office buildings in eight districts and will also hold a meeting with the state leaders to discuss crucial issues.



As per the BJP leaders, Nadda's tour is crucial in several ways. Firstly, it will give a message that the BJP is keeping Rajasthan's 2023 Assembly elections on priority so that benefits can be reaped during the 2024 parliamentary polls.



Secondly, as Rajasthan seems to be the major centre of the Congress after a national rally was organised here, the party aims to keep the hawk's eye on all political developments and wants to strengthen its standing here, confirmed party leaders.



Since last one month, the desert state has become a capital of political happenings.



Shah visited the state on December 5 and gave a message to the Gehlot government that the saffron party will not topple the government now but in 2023 the people will oust the government to pave the way for the new government.



Similarly on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with veteran politicians were in Jaipur to attend a mammoth gathering during the Congress' Maharally against inflation.



