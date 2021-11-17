After rain havoc, TN seeks Rs 2,629 crore Central assistance

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday sought Central assistance of Rs 2,629 crore for relief and rehabilitation work in the areas affected by the recent rain.



Officials said that of the Rs 2,629 crore, Rs 2,079 crore will be for long-term work while Rs 550 crore will be for immediate rehabilitation work.



A six-member inter-ministerial team from New Delhi will reach the state on Wednesday for an on-the-spot assessment of rain-related damage.



The team, according to state government officials, will be visiting the districts that were devastated by the rains and will be submitting its report within a week.



Former Union Minister and veteran DMK leader T.R. Balu submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the extensive damage in the state caused by rain.



Shah later spoke to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over telephone and assured him of the Central government's support and assistance.



The DMK government has in its presentation to the Union government said that the recent rains destroyed 50,000 hectares of standing crop, 526 hectares of horticultural crop and 2,100 houses.



