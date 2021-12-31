After getting their baby back, Anupama & Ajith marry

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (IANS) After waging a long battle to get back their one year old baby boy, Anupama and Ajith were formally married on Friday, when they signed the marriage register at a local Registrar office here and their son Aden was also present.



"We had submitted our papers for getting legally married a few weeks back and somehow we were asked to come on the last day of 2021. We are really happy now and this day even happier as we have become legally husband and wife in the presence of our son," said a beaming Anupama to the media.



"We never planned this, as we had stopped making all such planning after realising nothing went as we planned. Now the only agenda we have before us is to show how to live well and nothing else is going to matter," added Anupama.



It was four days after she delivered her baby boy in October 2020, her parents forcibly took it away and then two state-backed agencies, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC) and the Child Welfare Committee allowed the adoption of the child to an Andhra Pradesh couple.



Following media outcry, which began in September, action started on the distraught mother's pleas. The local family court, which was to have formalised the adoption, stayed the process and the baby was brought from Andhra Pradesh and DNA tests done and after confirmation, Anupama and Ajith got back their baby.



Anupama blamed a few people for playing a role in taking her baby away and it included, the police, a notary, officials attached to the KSCCWC.



She was an active SFI activist while Ajith is a former local leader of the DYFI -- the youth organisation of the CPI-M. Anupama's grandfather was one of the topmost CPI-M leaders in the state capital district in the 70's and 80's. Despite the connections, she got a raw deal from the Pinarayi Vijayan government and it took the court to give the distraught mother justice.



--IANS

sg/dpb