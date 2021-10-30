After bypoll, Tejashwi attacks Mukesh Sahani, Nitish Kumar

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Mukesh Sahani is a confused person who does not know what he is saying.



Mukesh Sahani on Saturday said that if Lalu Prasad calls him after winning the bypoll, he will go to meet him.



RJD chief Lalu Prasad has already claimed that his party is going to win both the seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur on November 2. He said he has the formula to dislodge Nitish Kumar and form a RJD government under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.



"It is hard to understand what Mukesh Sahani is talking about. At least, I do not understand what he is saying. I think he is a confused person. It is better that he first understand what he is saying and then talk," Tejashwi Yadav said.



"We have fought the by-polls well and kept our eyes on the activities of every official who may favour the ruling JDU. The RJD is going to win both the seats with big margins. Voters have given votes to the RJD keeping in mind the inflation, price rise, crime and corruption," Tejashwi said.



Reacting to the hunger strike of Bahubali leader Anand Mohan in Saharsa jail, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the state government is torturing him in jail.



Anand Mohan is serving a jail term in the murder case of then Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiyyah in 1994. The lower court sentenced six persons including Anand Mohan to death in 2007 but the Patna High Court on benefit of doubt changed the decision into life imprisonment.



The High Court found that G. Krishnaiyyah was lynched by a mob and Anand Mohan was just present there.



Tejashwi Yadav said that Anand Mohan has completed the life sentence but the Nitish Kumar government is not releasing him.



"Nitish Kumar during political rally in Patna Miller School ground said that Anand Mohan is his close friend. Now, the same Nitish Kumar is in power and applying all kinds of pressure on him. I must say that he has cheated every person who swore by him," Tejashwi said.



