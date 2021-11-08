After buffaloes, dog & parrot, UP Police now searching for mare

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 8 (IANS) After searching for missing buffaloes, dogs and parrots, the Uttar Pradesh Police now face the task of finding a missing mare.



Nazish Khan, the Congress district president of farmers' cell, has shared photographs of his favourite 'black mare with a white face' and registered a complaint with the police after the 'family member' went missing on Friday.



The Congress leader took to his Twitter handle and tagged officials, with a request to expedite the case.



Additional DG Bareilly zone Avinash Chandra was quick to take note of Khan's online complaint and a case was registered at the Kotwali police station.



In the complaint, Khan mentioned that he had bought the mare for Rs 80,000. It was tied behind a mill at Topkhana Gate near Hazratpur Square when it disappeared on the night of November 5.



Khan's confidence in the Rampur cops' ability to trace missing animals, apparently, seems to have surged after they successfully traced Samajwadi Party leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan's seven buffaloes from Pasiyapur dairy in January 2014.



A missing pet dog of the then district magistrate Amit Kishore was also traced in less than 24 hours.



"We are all aware of the famous case in Rampur some years ago when Azam Khan's buffaloes went missing and were found in no time. I want the district administration and local police to show similar resolve and help find my missing mare," Khan told reporters.



Krishna Avtar, the SHO of Kotwali police station, said that all efforts are on to trace the animal and Rampur police will "soon get it home to her rightful owner.



Earlier, in 2016, the police had been asked to trace the missing Labrador of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria in Agra.



Last year, the police launched a manhunt for a grey African parrot with a red tail that had gone missing in Aligarh. Well known orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. S.C. Varshney had lodged a complaint at the Kwarsi police station about the missing bird.



