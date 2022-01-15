Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 10.24mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, Jan 15 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 10,245,090 cases, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.



The number of confirmed cases crossed the one-crore mark as on Friday afternoon. The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) added the death toll across the continent stands at 233,203 and some 9,153,863 patients have recovered from the disease so far, Xinhua news agency reported.



South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.



South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,546,808 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,025,898 cases as of Friday afternoon, it added.



In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.



