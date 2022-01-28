Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign deal on power line project

Kabul, Jan 28 (IANS) Afghanistan has signed a deal with Turkmenistan on a power line project for the recently-activated Noor-al-Jihad substation, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country's main power supply company said on Friday.



"After four days of talks held in Kabul among the DABS officials and members of a visiting delegation of Turkmenistan and representatives of Turkish Calik Enerji company, the contract for the extension of Noor-al-Jihad substation electricity from 110 kV to 220 kV has been signed," Xinhua news agency quoted the company as saying in a statement.



According to the company, the project involves double circuit power transmission line of 220 kV from 110 kV.



Few days ago, the high-level delegation from Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan arrived in Kabul to discuss the legal and technical issues of cooperation on power projects including the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power project and the Noor-al-Jihad substation.



Afghanistan has been facing power shortages of late.



The mountainous country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, with 620 megawatts imported from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, and 230 megawatts supplied by domestic sources, according to DABS officials.



--IANS

ksk/

