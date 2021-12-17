Afghan residents claim Pak wants to take more land near Kunar river

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) After rockets were fired, local residents have claimed that Pakistani forces want to take more land of Afghanistan and get even closer to the Kunar river, Khaama Press reported.



A spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Bilal Karimi, said that Pakistani forces on Thursday fired rockets on the Shaltan district in Kunar province, the report said.



Bilal Karimi said the rockets were fired on mountains and did not give further information about the casualties.



On the other hand, rumours had it that Pakistani forces have targeted members of Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and have killed a key commander of the Taliban, but the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan did not confirm the rumor, the report said.



Earlier, it was said that airstrikes have been carried out in Kunar province, but the spokesman denied any aerial strike in the province.



It is worth mentioning that rocket shells by Pakistan on Kunar province are not new, but the country has often been firing rockets on the province that often lead to financial loss and casualties, the report added.



Samaa TV reported that the banned TTP has claimed that a compound of TTP leader Maulvi Faqir Mohammad has been attacked in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Kunar province. However, the Afghan Taliban said that three rockets were fired from Pakistan.



The reports about the drone attack surfaced on social media on Thursday night.



--IANS

san/arm