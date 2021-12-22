Afghan police bust kidnappers' gang, rescue hostage

Farah, Dec 22 (IANS) Police in Afghanistan's western Farah province have busted a gang of kidnappers and secured the release of a hostage, a statement of the provincial police released here on Wednesday, said.



"The security personnel of Islamic Emirate during operations launched last night arrested five kidnappers and rescued a hostage from their clutches," Xinhua reported citing the statement.



All the kidnappers have been taken into custody for investigation.



Police in Farah's neighbouring Herat province arrested 147 suspects on the charge of involvement in a variety of crimes ranging from robbery, theft to drug smuggling over the past month.



The Taliban-led administration has vowed to crack down on criminals in an effort to ensure law and order in the country.



--IANS

int/sks/bg