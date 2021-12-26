Afghan police arrest 20 suspects in northern provinces

Taluqan (Afghanistan), Dec 26 (IANS) Police have rounded up 20 people on the charge of involvement in criminal activities from the northern Takhar and neighbouring Kunduz provinces in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday citing local officials.



A total of 11 suspects involved in various crimes ranging from robbery, theft and kidnapping have been arrested from Takhar province, said Qari Ansarullah Ansari, head of the information and culture department of the province.



The other nine criminals were captured from the neighbouring Kunduz province, said provincial administration official Qari Matihullah Rohani.



The Taliban-led administration has vowed to crack down on criminals to ensure law and order.



--IANS

int/skp/