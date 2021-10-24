Afghan girls learn tailoring after school ban

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Dozens of female high school and university students in Afghanistan have joined vocational centers to learn tailoring and cosmetology as the women and girls have been banned from school and university since the Taliban took over the country, Tolo News reported.



According to these girls, sitting at home is very difficult for them, therefore they are willing to learn a profession.



"It has been a couple of months that we are at home since schools and universities were closed. We have to learn a profession or a job, because we can't sit like this at home," said Samira Sharifi, a student.



"I want to learn a profession for my future to help my family, we want our schools to be opened so that we can carry on with our education," said Mahnaz Ghulami, a student.



Most of the trainees in the vocational centres are the students of high schools and universities.



After the closure of high schools and universities across Afghanistan, Herat female students have started gaining vocational training in the province.



"We have decided to learn tailoring along with our education," said Shaqaiq Ganji, a student.



"It's necessary for every woman to learn tailoring to help her family and her husband, especially in this bad economic situation," said Laili Sofizada, a teacher.



Due to the closure of schools and universities, the number of students in vocational centers doubled compared to recent years, the report added.



"Our classes had the capacity of 20 to 25 students but we increased it to 45 students, because most of the students have lost their spirit, and their schools and universities have closed," said Fatima Tokhi, director of technical and professional affairs at the Herat department of labour and social affairs.



The Labour and Social Affairs department of Herat said the department is working to provide more opportunities for Herat girls and women to learn vocational training.



"The art and professional sector and the kindergarten departments have started their activities, we support them and supervise their activities," said Mulla Mohammad Sabit, head of the labour and social affairs of Herat.



During the past two months, most of the women and girls who worked in state and private institutions lost their jobs and are trying to learn handicrafts and vocational training.



--IANS

san/skp/