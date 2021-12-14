Adobe's Creative Cloud Express makes it easy to share rich content

San Francisco, Dec 14 (IANS) Software major Adobe has launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified product that would make it easy to create and share rich multimedia content across devices.



Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks.



It offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images.



"In this unique time, where millions of people are building a personal and professional brand, we're excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a simple, template-based tool that unifies the creation, collaboration and sharing process so anyone can create with ease," said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe.



Creative Cloud Express leverages ‘Adobe Sensei' AI/ML framework, and Adobe's flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.



"With Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud Express, we are meeting the demands of all creators and catalysing the creator economy," said David Wadhwani, chief business officer and executive vice president, Adobe, late on Monday.



While the Creative Cloud Express is free and available to everyone, the Creative Cloud Express premium plan with additional features is available for $9.99 per month.



Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams is coming next year, said the company.



