Admission in central varsities via CET, DU to hold separate exam

By Ganesh Bhatt

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Education has sent guidelines and communication to 45 central universities for admissions via Common Entrance Test (CET).





For admission to Delhi University, however, a separate 'Central University Entrance Exam Test' will be conducted.



Under the present system, most of the varsities prepare the merit list on the basis of marks scored in Class 12. The students have to fill admission forms for different universities on different dates. When the students do not get admission in their desired colleges, they turn to colleges where seats are vacant.



As per UGC, admission in the central universities for the year 2022-2023 will be held through CET, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



Acting on the directions of the Education Ministry and the UGC, DU's Academic Council (AC) has passed a proposal for admission via CET.



Before implementing the proposal passed by the DU, it has to get a nod from the varsity's executive council.



The executive council of the varsity is likely to take an important decision on this matter on December 17.



Delhi University Executive Council member Ashok Agarwal, however, is opposing the CET and is likely to protest against it in the scheduled meeting.



According to Agarwal, the CET is being introduced without any preparation. It has many loopholes due to which poor students will have to face a tough time. Discussion should be held on the issue, and only after that, it should be implemented, he said.



Delhi University Academic Council's former member Professor Hansraj Suman said that the varsity will conduct a separate CET.



With this test only, admission will be possible in DU, he said.



As per rules, which are being set by the DU, 50-50 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored in Class 12 and the CET.



Hansraj Suman, who is also against the decision said, for admission in DU, coaching centres will mushroom to get wards qualify in the CET.



Poor people will get out of the system, marks scored in Class 12 will not be of much help to them, Suman said.



The UGC said the CET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the central universities will be conducted by the NTA for the academic session 2022-2023.



The UGC said that for admission to PHD, NET score will be used.



